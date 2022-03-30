GEODIS takes center stage at the Computer Weekly Innovation Awards APAC

High-tech features of GEODIS’ road transportation system praised for enhancing the networks’ resilience to supply chain disruptions

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 March 2022 – GEODIS , a global leading transport and logistics services provider, was named the winner in the transportation category at this year’s Computer Weekly Innovation Awards APAC for its innovative use of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) in the development and design of its road services.The awards, presented by TechTarget, celebrate the best digital transformation projects across sectors such as transportation, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and finance. GEODIS’ high-tech road transportation solution was selected by TechTarget’s members across APAC for its strategic integration of technology to afford customers greater control and visibility over their cargo.GEODIS’ road transportation system recognized at the awards includes an advanced truck system designed to track and streamline scheduling processes by leveraging robust data collected from the deployed trucks, as well as other digital solutions that provide real-time updates and visibility across the journey of the cargo.“Amidst an increasingly complex supply chain landscape, digitalization as well as being at the forefront of change has never been more essential for the industry. This is why we are relentless at driving innovation here at GEODIS” said Evelyn Ooi, Chief Information Officer, Asia Pacific, GEODIS. “We are honored to have the technology used in our road transportation system recognized. We believe that it serves as a testament to our sustained efforts towards thinking outside the box and delivering the most dynamic, agile, and competitive solutions to our customers.”GEODIS’ road transportation system has already been rolled out across Southeast Asia from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. GEODIS plans to further expand this system to operations in China and India, amongst other key markets.

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS’ growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport), coupled with the company’s truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, is reflected by its top business rankings: no. 1 in France and no. 7 worldwide. In 2021, GEODIS employed over 46,000 people globally and generated €10.9 billion in revenue.



