SABS organizes documentary screening, speakers emphasize to introduce modern trends in education system

JAMSHORO: Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro organized a documentary screening of “The Finland Phenomenon”.

The documentary consisted of basic information about one of the best education systems of the world. In Finland Phenomenon, the filmmaker, Bob Compton, follows Dr. Tony Wagner, a Harvard researcher who conducted a thorough investigation of Finland’s extraordinary school system. It was a short, to-the-point documentary, but it had quite a good impact on students because it illustrated so succinctly the innovative approach to education reforms.

In the documentary, it was shown that teachers in Finland are not monitored or rated based on test scores, and teachers (as well as their students) have a great deal of autonomy. It is a system built on mutual trust, and the film drives home the notion that trust rather than inappropriate accountability leads to real results. It demonstrates that it is the trust which leads teachers and students and members of government to own the system and efficiently contribute.

Vice-chancellor SABS Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar and presenter Niranjan Rajani briefed students regarding the documentary and compared Finland and Pakistan’s education system. Speakers said that the Pakistani education system needs revolutionary changes for implementing quality education and this is high time when the countries of the world are ranked on basis of the education system, not the ammunition.

They said that our policymakers must learn from the education system of Finland where the improvement started in the decade of ’80s and within no time they launched the best schooling system in the world. The renowned analyst and writer on international politics Prof. Dr. Abdul Majeed Chandio also attended the screening session.

The documentary screening was attended by a large number of students, faculty, and staff members.

