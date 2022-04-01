New DG PFA: Shoaib Khan Jadoon assumes charge

LAHORE: The new Director-General of Punjab Food Authority, Shoaib Khan Jadoon, took over the charge of his office on Friday.

He belongs to the 34th Common of Pakistan Administrative Services. Before his posting as a DG PFA, he was working as Additional Secretary Punjab Food Department.

He said that the utmost priority is to have functional food safety teams in order to ensure the provision of hygienic and quality food across the province.

He has vowed to make a comprehensive policy and system to eliminate food adulteration in Punjab.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION