Awami Tehrik calls PPP-MQM agreement against PTI as anti-Sindh, holds protest

HYDERABAD, April 2, 2022: Sindh’s nationalist parties Awami Tehrik and Sindhiani Tehrik held a protest demonstration against PPP and MQM agreement terming it as anti-Sindh. The protest was led by senior vice president of Awami Tehrik Abdul Qadir Ranto, general secretary Noor Ahmed Katiar, vice president Hoor Nisa Palijo and general secretary of Sindhiani Tehrik Zarqa Halepoto.

Addressing the demo they said MQM was not any political party but it was an opportunist which has tried to get an advantage out of the weakness of its erstwhile united party PTI. They also alleged that MQM was responsible for the killing of thousands of Sindhi in torture cells. They also alleged that the defense institute of the country including the supreme court has declared as agents of RAW, Israel, and the USA. They said PDM and PPP have imposed them upon Sindh against whom the whole of Sindh was expressing anger. They said the conspiracy to convert Sindh into another Israel and to convert Sindhis to a minority and also deprive Sindhis of their resources cities and employment had started long ago and was being implemented now through the PPP-MQM alliance for sake of power.

They warned the workers of Awami Tehrik and Sindhiarni Tehrik would foil this conspiracy against Sindh through a long struggle. They alleged that PPP has always been involved in treachery against Sindh by sharing the rule of Sindh with MQM. They said PPP and PDM were busy in finalizing conspiracies to kill Sindhis economically. They said today’s protest was beginning its scope would be increased. The protest was also addressed by Atif Mallah of Sindhi Shagird Tehrik, Sajida Parhyar of Sindhi girls students Tehrik, Gul Hassan Kerano, Advocate Raheel Bhutto, and Sattar Rind.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION