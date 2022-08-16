PFA continues operation against superstores, marts on second consecutive day

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams continued operation against superstores and marts across Lahore on the second consecutive day on Tuesday, stopping the sale and production of two outlets over failure to register the food products.

The authority took action against the both famous superstore and mart while carrying out raids in Thokar Niaz Baig and Johar Town.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that food business operators (FBOs) were selling bakery products without acquiring the products registration certificate from Punjab Food Authority. He said that the purpose of the product registration is to thoroughly examine the ingredients used in the preparation of any product.

He said labelling and registration of all food products are mandatory for FBO to run a food business as per PFA rule. He added that the provincial food regulatory body will not allow anyone to sell edibles without product registration from the competent authority.

Jadoon said that FBO can easily obtain information on product registration and label approval process from the PFA website.

DG PFA has appealed to the public to report any food-related complaints on PFA Facebook Page and Toll-Free number 0800-80500, pointing out that all the information received will be kept strictly confidential to protect the privacy of informers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION