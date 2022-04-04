PPP Leader Nizam Arain appeals for controlling prices of daily use items during Ramzan

HYDERABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Chaudhary Nizam Arain has made an appeal to the district administration to take steps to control the price hike of consumer items of daily use.

In a statement issued here, he said people were already suffering at hands of inflation and at hands of hoarders. Now with the advent of the holy month of Ramzan, they are being made victims of loot bazaar.

Chaudhary Nizam requested the district administration to carry out checking enhanced prices of consumer items of daily use and take action against those shop keepers etc for looting the public with both hands so as to provide relief to the poor.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION