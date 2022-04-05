Philips OLED706 4K UHD OLED Android TVs Now Available in Malaysia

Big new OLED TVs promise lifelike picture, magical light, astounding sound

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 5 April 2022 –The new Philips OLED706 4K Ultra HD OLED Android TVs are now available in Malaysia. They are ready to take owners to a whole new world of immersive cinematic excellence with Philips P5 AI-enhanced picture technology, 3-sided Ambilight, and Dolby Atmos sound. Every inch of these TVs looks and feels premium, from the ultra-thin metal bezel to the beautiful aluminium feet. There is a choice of 55-inch and 65-inch models.OLED technology ensures a wider viewing angle with deeper blacks and truer colours, transporting owners to a new realm of visual experience. There’s anti-burn-in technology to protect your screen throughout its lifetime. No matter the video source, the Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a perfect picture so real it feels like viewers could jump right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain, ensuring lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour, and smooth motion. The 3-sided Ambilight capability extends that great picture even further into the room, making every experience even more immersive.Stream, game, binge – and keep eyes feeling fresh with Philips OLED TVs. Low blue light, flicker free and with no discomforting glare – they beat international standards set by UL and TUV.The fidelity of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound technology, ensures users can enjoy exactly the picture that the director intended, with sound that’s dynamic, but crystal clear.Users can control the TV with their voices. DTS Play-Fi wireless audio streaming allows control of DTS Play-Fi-enabled products via Wi-Fi, and streaming music simultaneously.All major streaming services are supported, including Apple TV+, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime and Disney+. Users can enjoy award-winning original shows, movies and documentaries from the world’s most creative storytellers. Users can also enjoy personalized and curated recommendations and access their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple. Philips 55-inch OLED706 4K Ultra HD OLED Android TV (55OLED706) –Recommended price: RM8999Promotional price: RM7999 Philips 65-inch OLED706 4K Ultra HD OLED Android TV (65OLED706) –Recommended price: RM11999Promotional price: RM9999Philips OLED706 TVs are available at Philips TV Authorized Dealers.Read more information about Philips OLED706 series TVs at https://www.philips.com.my/c-p/65OLED706_68/oled-7-series-4k-uhd-oled-android-tv

