ASL Capital Markets Designated Primary Dealer by Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Project awarded the Financial Sector Technology & Innovation (FSTI) Proof of Concept Grant by MAS

CORRECTION by Hashstacs

– The 6th paragraph in the previous version has been deleted

– The sub headline and the designation of the EFG Bank have been

changed

The corrected release reads:

SINGAPORE / HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 19 October

2020 – Hashstacs Pte Ltd (also known as

“STACS”), a Singapore FinTech company focusing on Blockchain technology solutions

for financial institutions, announced its partnership with EFG Bank (“EFG“)

to co-develop a Blockchain platform that will enhance and simplify the

processes of structured products.

“Project Nathan — Smart

Structured Products”, a collaboration between STACS and EFG, aims at using new

Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) to automate and manage the entire lifecycle

of a structured product. The Nathan platform comprises the underlying STACS

Blockchain and smart contracts, and a business application with an intuitive

user interface.

The Nathan platform was

awarded the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS“)’s Financial Sector Technology and

Innovation (FSTI) Proof of Concept (POC) grant on 2 March 2020. The FSTI POC

grant provides funding support for experimentation, development and

dissemination of nascent innovative technologies in the financial services

sector.

Project Nathan achieved

many milestones through close collaboration work between STACS and EFG. It is

currently in its first phase, where STACS worked with EFG to remodel the

workflows involved in a structured product transaction, facilitated the

internal efficiencies between various EFG departments involved in structured

product transactions, as well as looked at the usage of smart contracts to

automate aspects of trade inception and trade servicing.

Mr Benjamin Soh, Managing Director of STACS, said: “Tapping on the

success of Phase 1 of Project Nathan, we are now able to proceed with further

phases of commercialisation for the Nathan Platform, and look towards further

rollout of our digitalisation initiatives towards the wider industry.”

Mr Ivan Ferraroni, Head of Global Markets Asia of EFG said,

“Participating in this MAS funded initiative was an exciting experience for

EFG and our team members. This is in

line with our efforts to change the speed and scope of digitalisation in our

business. Working with STACS has been very smooth and seamless, and we

certainly managed to learn from each other. The project is innovative,

demonstrates significant efficiency gains and can be extended to other asset

classes in the future.”

Codeveloping Blockchain Use cases with market participants

With recent trends of blockchain adoption in the capital markets, STACS

serves as a complete solutions partner. By co-developing a Blockchain project

with EFG, STACS has provided a model for market participants, providing them a

solution for industry pain-points highlighted by the participants. STACS also

provides a full suite of platforms covering different services in various live projects

with multiple stock exchanges and commercial banks in both the EU and Asia.

“Project Nathan demonstrates the commitment of STACS as an

innovative fintech development company to help financial institutions like EFG

Bank to embrace digitalisation and seek new opportunities. This is an exciting time in the FinTech world

as we see a growing number of institutions looking at Blockchain, and EFG has

taken the lead to adopt this innovative approach to structured products.

Adoption of new technologies by financial institutions will enable them to reap

the benefits of reducing costs and improve efficiencies,” added Mr Benjamin Soh.

About STACS

Hashstacs Pte Ltd

or “STACS” is a Singapore fintech development company providing ready platforms

that make global markets simpler for financial institutions. STACS is leading

the way forward by digitalizing assets, processes and documents using next

generation blockchain-based technology. Its clients and partners include

investment banks, stock exchanges, custodian banks, asset managers and private

banks. STACS is a recipient of the MAS FSTI POC grant, and a technology

participant of the MAS Project Ubin.

About EFG

EFG International is a global private banking group offering

private banking and asset management services and is headquartered in Zurich.

EFG International’s group of private banking businesses operates in around 40

locations worldwide. Its registered shares (EFGN) are listed on the SIX Swiss

Exchange.