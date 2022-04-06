IPL 2022: Jammu & Kashmir pacer Umran Malik on fire

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fast bowler Umran Malik has been consistently striking the ball with his pace. On Monday, the 22-year-old Jammu & Kashmir pacer came into limelight when he clocked a speed of 152.4kph (against Lucknow Supergiants at DY Patil Stadium). This was the right-arm fast bowler’s fastest delivery in the ongoing IPL.

The family was not surprised with his record delivery.

“We are not surprised. He can bowl with this speed. But yes,it’s an amazing feeling that he has again achieved this spot and became the fastest bowler of IPL 2022. We are really happy about this. Everyone from the family and from our city are praying for him.We hope that he’ll continue to do that in the future. “, one of his two sisters, Shehnaz, (the other being Saima) speaking exclusively over the telephone, says.



“Like he is a fast bowler and his hard work is paying off. Back home during the old days when he wasn’t playing IPL, he used to bowl daily with the same speed And we are really cherished to see him bowling consistently at such a high speed”.

Elaborating on his fitness, she adds, “We all know that if you are a cricket player fitness is paramount. So during off season he used to work hard on his fitness and he regularly goes to gym and gives proper focus on his fitness”.



Umran Malik has a slim physique and height is a bit important for fast bowlers. He is approx 5′-10″ tall.

“His father, Abdul Rasheed, who is a fruit seller in Jammu and mother Seema, became emotional when Umran was bought by the IPL team”, Umran’s friend, Ateeb, whom the family considers him also as a family member, says.

Umran has also worked as a net bowler with the Indian team.

