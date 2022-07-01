Shane Warne’s brother Jason Warne disappointed with early finish of the first Test

The brother of the late Australian spinner Shane Warne, who arrived with his wife Shay in Sri Lanka on Friday (at around 6 am) was “disappointed” with the early finish of the first Test match, which was being dedicated to Shane.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Galle, Jason Warne said, “I am happy that Australia won the Test but disappointed it finished just before we got to the ground. We are very disappointed regarding the early finish because we were meant to be Friday afternoon and Saturday”.

“Fortunately we got to the ground and it was amazing to see the displays they have erected for the match. It is truly humbling to see the amount of respect being shown to my brother in Sri Lanka”.

“Sri Lanka is a wonderful country full of great people”, he further added.

The commemoration gathering, which was likely to be hosted by the authorities on Sunday, is preponed by a day and both teams are invited at the Jetwing Hotel on Saturday evening, it is learnt.

Brother of Shane Warne to visit Foundation of Goodness

The brother of the late Australian spinner Shane Warne, who arrived in Sri Lanka on Friday, will visit the Foundation of Goodness in Seenigama as part of his itinerary.



Jason Warne and his wife Shay are in Sri Lanka on the invitation of the Minister of Tourism Harin Fenando and the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB),



The Foundation of Goodness was founded by Philanthropist Kushil Gunasekera, with whom Shane Warne associated in relief efforts after the 2004 tsunami.



Member of Sri Lanka’s national cricket selection committee and 1996 World Cup winner Romesh Kaluwitharana has also invited Jason and his wife for lunch at his resort, Kalu’s Hideaway, on Saturday on the way to their visit to Udawalawe National Park.



“Some of the most memorable moments in my cricket career was when Sri Lanka toured Australia and having to play against one of the greatest cricketers was a privilege. Shane Warne was unique, flamboyant, one of the toughest competitors I have played against and most importantly a wonderful human being,” Kaluwitharana said.



“His humanity was extraordinary having visited Sri Lanka after the Tsunami to help the people in need was just one example of the person he was outside cricket.”

