PFA committed to ensuring provision of wholesome food during Ramadan: Shoaib Khan Jadoon

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon has committed to ensuring the provision of safe and healthy food to the 110 million population of Punjab during the holy month of Ramadan.

In this connection, PFA constituted special teams to strictly monitor the process of edibles from food preparation to sale, which will work in three shifts round-the-clock. He also directed the operations wing to ensure the presence of food safety officers in Ramadan bazaars across Punjab.

He said that the demand for beverages has increased with the onset of the summer season and Ramadan. In this connection, PFA has been collecting samples of all companies’ beverages to check their quality. He said that PFA will remove the stock of all those companies from the market in case of failure of their product samples in the laboratory tests.

He appealed to the masses to select healthy and nutritious food to keep themselves active and healthy.

He requested the public to report any suspicious activities related to food adulteration and unhygienic food points on PFA Facebook Page and Toll-Free number 0800-80500, pointing out that all the information received will be kept strictly confidential to protect the privacy of informers.

