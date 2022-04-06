Winston Engineering To Launch New Booster Pump System At SIWW 2022

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 April 2022 – Winston Engineering Corporation has announced that it will be launching a new product at the Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) 2022 this year. The pump specialist company plans to unveil its new integrated pumping system, Esybox Max, at one of Asia’s leading international water events.Esybox Max is an integrated pumping system for water pressurisation in commercial buildings that allows greater efficiency and energy savings, and can be assembled on-site even by one person. Its modular elements allow different configurations that can cover the needs of condominiums and high buildings with maximum efficiency and energy saving. It can also significantly reduce or eliminate downtime simply by plugging and playing the new modular pump.Organised by PUB, Singapore’s national water agency, SIWW aims to advocate urgent climate action for a sustainable water future. It will cover current trends and issues concerning the water sector, featuring emerging themes like climate resilience, resource recovery, and digital water. Originally slated to take place in 2020, Winston Engineering’s exhibition was postponed indefinitely due to the Singapore government’s measures on large-scale conventions and events amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As SIWW returns as a physical event this year, Winston Engineering will be focusing on wastewater treatment and its water-related products, in line with the event’s agenda.As an expert in pump technology, Winston Engineering has over 40 years of experience providing international clients from various industries with effective and efficient integrated systems for their specific needs. Its expertise also extends to compressors, high pressure washers and cleaners, roots blowers, and many more. With the pandemic putting a stop to physical events, Winston Engineering has, like many other businesses, encountered difficulties in expanding its reach to more customers. It hopes that with the government measures to curb COVID-19 starting to relax, through this exhibition – the first in over two years, it can connect with more industry players and deliver its systems to the masses.Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) 2022 will take place from 18 to 21 April at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. For additional information, please visit https://www.winstonengineering.com/ and for more details on the event, it is available here: https://www.siww.com.sg/ #WinstonEngineering

