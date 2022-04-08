Top Crypto Platform Bybit Launches Leveraged Token Products

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 8 April 2022 – Bybit, one of the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, announced the launch of leveraged token products on its spot exchange starting with two Bitcoin leveraged tokens, BTC3L and BTC3S.These leveraged tokens are short-term investment vehicles that let traders reap the benefits of leverage with no margin, collateral or liquidation risks. They have no margin requirement, offering traders a diversified product that exposes them to greater gains.In a prominently bull or bear market, leveraged tokens are popular as a diversified trading product that can help make the most out of a volatile market. Each leveraged token is a basket of perpetual contract positions that can be traded on Bybit’s spot exchange. Now, traders can simply buy a leveraged token for exposure to leveraged trades with no fear of margin calls or liquidation.Bybit’s new leveraged tokens, BTC3L and BTC3S and BTC3, represent long and short trades on BTC with 3x leverage. So, if BTC moves 1% in a day then BTC3L would move 3% for example.Bybit recommends leveraged tokens as short-term investments. To help users fully understand the product, the platform has more on Bybit Leveraged Tokens here “We are thrilled to offer our clients another great trading opportunity in launching leveraged tokens,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We are always looking for ways to help our users capitalize on market opportunities, and leveraged tokens are an excellent addition.”

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support.



