Commissioner expresses indignity against WASA for failure to supply clean drinking water to citizens

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem Rehman Memon while directing officers of H.D.A and WASA to provide clean drinking water to residents of Hyderabad and to improve drainage system said it was fundamental right of people to have clean drinking water and better cleanliness facilities. He was presiding over a meeting about water supply and drainage issues at Shahbaz Hall here.

MPA Nasir Qureshi, deputy commissioner Fawad Ghaffar Soomro,D.G H.D.A, M.D.WASA, officers of Hesco and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

MPA Nasir Qureshi expressing his anger over M.D.Wasa Zahid Khemtio said that being elected public representatives it was our responsibility to resolve people’s problems and for same purpose whenever we called MD WASA he did not even answer phones of public representatives. M.D.WASA said main reason in increase of issues of water supply and drainage was electric load shedding and non payment of salaries to WASA employees for several months on which D.G. H.D.A assured payment of salaries to WASA employees. He said discussions were underway with Hesco regarding load shedding issues and expressed hope that issue of load shedding will be resolved soon through consultations so that water supply and drainage system can work without being affected.

Deputy Commissioner Fawad Ghaffar Soomro while addressing the meeting said he himself visits city and has found that that there were no close contacts among HMC and WASA officers which has aggravated the problems. He made it clear that we have to make out city clean and ensure supply of clean water to citizen. He also said that strict action must be taken against irresponsible officers.

Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem Rehman Memon directed M.D.WASA to resolve drainage issues and ensure clean drinking water to citizens within a week’s time. He said he would be visiting city within a week along with MPA Nasir Qureshi and action would be taken against officers and officials for their failure.

