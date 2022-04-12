PFA unearths fake beverages factory, confiscates 3,708 litre spurious drinks

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday unearthed an illegal factory producing fake carbonated drinks of different popular brands and confiscated 3,708 litres of spurious beverages during the raid.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that acting on the tipoff, a food safety team conducted a raid in the area of Wahga and caught them red-handed. He said that PFA has confiscated thousands of liters fake beverages, 25kg of artificial flavours and two kilograms of loose colours.

He said that fake drinks were being prepared with artificial sweeteners, chemicals, loose colours and contaminated water. He said that the use of spurious drinks prepared without formula might lead to cancer and ulcer diseases.

Jadoon said that fake bottles were supplied to local shops in the market after fake packaging and labelling. He said that the enemies of public health adopt the wicked practice of adulteration to meet the demand for beverages that usually increases during the month of Ramadan.

The adulterators also failed to present the record, medical certificates and a food license on the spot to the raid team, he said.

The director general said that PFA has committed to make Punjab adulteration free. He further said that adulteration in the food will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He has urged that people should prefer homemade fresh juices and vegetables instead of consuming ready-made food.

