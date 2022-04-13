This Ramadan, traders can support charitable foundations together with OctaFX

OctaFX will raise funds for charitable activities during Ramadan together with its clients. Active trading is all that’s needed to contribute to the noble cause.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 13 April 2022 – International Forex broker OctaFX launches its annual Ramadan charity campaign aimed at supporting local communities by financing humanitarian activities in numerous regions of the world. The broker invites its clients to participate in a dedicated trading campaign where every 100 lots they trade between 4 and 29 April will increase the charity fund by 3 USD of its own funds.Over a period of three Ramadan seasons, OctaFX helped realise several charitable projects through collaboration with humanitarian organisations in Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Pakistan.Partnering with the PERTIWI Foundation, each month, OctaFX distributes essentials and child care products to 80 families with children in Malaysia. This project commenced last year during Ramadan when OctaFX and PERTIWI carried out the first distribution in Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan.In an effort to support education and literacy incentives in Nigeria, OctaFX partnered with the KIR foundation and set up eight reading corners with 1,200 books in Abuja, Ibadan, Lagos, and Port Harcourt.OctaFX’s collaboration with the JDC Foundation resulted in providing IT coaching centres with teaching aid equipment in Pakistan. The broker also financed machinery for free dialysis centres across the country as part of the project.This year, with the special Ramadan trading campaign, OctaFX’s clients can support socially significant projects supporting education, medicine, and local communities in some of the most vulnerable regions of the world.

