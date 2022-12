Traveloka Co-Founder Commits to Accelerating Digital Transformation in Vietnam’s Tourism Sector during Meeting with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 December 2022 – During his state visit to Indonesia which marks the 10th anniversary of establishing a strategic partnership between Indonesia and Vietnam, the President of Vietnam, H.E Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with representatives from key Indonesian enterprises, including Traveloka.