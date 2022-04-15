Kotri residents hold protest demo against whisking away of Zahid Channa

HYDERABAD: Residents of Kotri Miskeen coolly held a protest demonstration in front of the press club here against whisking away of Zahid Channa demanding his immediate recovery. The protest was held by Ghulam Muhammad Channa, Shahid Soomro, Ibrahim Channa, Altaf Channa, A.D. Chandio, and others.

They alleged that on the last day Zahid Channa was on his way to duty when of a sudden officials in civvies in a Vigo car of black color blocked his way near Khurshid Chowk and whisked him away. They said Zahid Channa was working in Colgate company and has nothing to do with politics or any banned organization.

They also said a few years back he has also whisked away but later released after his connection with any banned organization was not proved. They made an appeal to higher authorities to order the immediate release of Zahid Channa.

