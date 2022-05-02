Hyderabad Regional head of Wafaqi Mohatasab directs utility stores to display price list

HYDERABAD: On the special instructions of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, Syed Saghar Hussain Zaidi, Regional Head, Wafaqi Mohtasib Hyderabad along with Regional Manager Utility Stores Asif Panhwar and Assistant Registrar Federal Ombudsman Munir Abbasi paid surprise visits to various utility stores in Hyderabad and listened to people’s complaints there.

According to details, Saghar Hussain Zaidi, Regional Head, Wafaqi Mohtasib Hyderabad visited Utility Stores of Hussainabad, Ghiddu Chowk, Latifabad Unit No. 2, Musarat Hall, Latifabad Unit No. 1 and 6, Saughat-e-Shereen, Latifabad Unit No. 2 and 6 opposite Shad Maan Marriage Hall, Sakhi Wahab and Kohsar Utility Stores. During the visit, Syed Sagar Hussain Zaidi directed the management of utility stores to display price lists outside the store prominently and to set up 2 counters if the number of people would increase in the utility stores. He stressed upon making separate arrangements for men and women and to pay special attention to women and children while allowing people to purchase edible items of their own free will without any hindrance. He also directed to ensure the arrangement of sheds outside the utility stores to keep people safe from high temperatures.

