ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Cabaletta Bio, Inc. Investors with Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CABA

– 30 July 2020 – Crowdfunding, which has seen its popularity skyrocket with the rise of high profile platforms the likes

of Kickstarter, GoFundMe and IndieGoGo, has often been hailed as a “democratising

force” in finance, allowing enterprising individuals to launch new and

innovative ventures while bypassing traditional sources of funding they would

otherwise be unable to access. In a recent report, the global crowdfunding

market was valued at US$10.2 billion in 2018 and was forecast to almost triple

by 2025. Clearly, crowdfunding has hit mainstream, but has it lived up to its

promise to give entrepreneurs of all stripes and sorts easier access to

capital?

According to a

new research study conducted at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK),

entitled Crowdfunding and the Democratization of Access to Capital —

An Illusion? Evidence from Housing Prices, the answer is a qualified yes.

Conducted by Keongtae Kim, Assistant Professor in the Department of Decision Sciences

and Managerial Economics at CUHK Business School; and Prof. Il-Horn Hann at the

University of Maryland, the study analysed the track record of crowdfunding and

found evidence that pointed to its potential to level the fundraising playing

field for entrepreneurs. However, this result came crouched in an important

caveat — it found that people who lived in areas with lower levels of income

and education were less able to take advantage of it to launch projects.

The study arrived

at this conclusion by focusing on one of the most important types of credit for

entrepreneurs — bank financing through housing collateral, looking at how

accessibility to these loans related to crowdfunding by entrepreneurs. Prior

studies had already shown that housing wealth can ease credit constraints for

entrepreneurs, making it a primary factor in financing new ventures.

The researchers

obtained data on housing prices and matched this with a data set from

crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. They focused on local housing prices as a

proxy for collateral-based credit availability for entrepreneurs in a local

market. If entrepreneurs living in areas with declining housing prices have an

increasing degree of difficulty in raising sufficient capital, they may be

inclined to use crowdfunding as an additional funding source.

The professors

focused on technology-based projects in the technology and games categories,

obtaining data covering April 2009 through December 2013 and accounting for

9,120 projects that attracted more than US$257 million in pledges from

approximately 3.4 million contributors.

Impact of Housing Prices

“We found

that tightened credit constraints imposed because of declines in local housing

prices led to increased use of crowdfunding. This finding supported the idea

that crowdfunding serves as a supplement to traditional sources of financing,”

says Prof. Kim.

“We also observed

that a decline in housing prices led to even more people turning to

crowdfunding in areas with a large share of homeowners and in states with

unlimited homestead exemptions,” he adds. Homestead exemptions are legal

provisions that shield homeowners from partial or full seizure of their

properties in the event of a default, and previous studies have shown that

banks are less willing to lend to individuals in states with high or even

unlimited homestead exemptions.

“Our

research indicated that crowdfunding can serve as an addition to traditional

financial sources, implying that online crowdfunding has the potential to

democratize access to finance in the sense that it can be an option for

entrepreneurs who have difficulty accessing traditional funding,” Prof.

Kim says.

The researchers

did not find a link between a fall in housing prices and whether a crowdfunding

project was successful or not.

However, they

also found a stark contrast in the ability to access capital using crowdfunding

between the wealthier and the poor. Specifically, they observed that a decrease

in housing prices led to an increase in successful crowdfunding projects

primarily for areas in high socio-economic status and an increase in

unsuccessful projects primarily for areas of low socio-economic status.

“Although

entrepreneurs from areas of low socio-economic conditions have at least equal

access to online crowdfunding, they may still suffer from lower demand for

their projects. This may be partly because of less support of their social

networks,” Prof. Kim says.

“The role of

access to financing is essential as difficult access discourages

entrepreneurship, as measured by self-employment surveys and census data, and

entrepreneurship is very important,” he adds.

In the U.S. alone,

small businesses employ more than 50% of the private sector workforce and

account for 66% of all net job creation. Most jobs are created by young,

typically small businesses. High-growth start-ups contribute significantly to

job creation in the U.S. economy.

Leveling the Crowdfunding Playing Field

Crowdfunding has

the potential to offset a decrease in entrepreneurship. “However,

entrepreneurs need to be strategic in seeking funding from sources that may be

favourable to them,” cautions Prof. Kim

The study showed

that while decreasing housing prices made banks reduce credit supply to

entrepreneurs in need, crowdfunders were still willing to back them. “Entrepreneurs

living in disadvantaged areas should exploit crowdfunding aggressively and

attempt to build upon their social networks or improve their projects for

successful funding,” he says.

“To help

entrepreneurs from disadvantaged areas in achieving real economic benefits from

crowdfunding, we must understand its underlying mechanisms,” says Prof.

Kim.

He advises that

policymakers should seek to implement policies to help entrepreneurs from areas

of low socio-economic status to obtain sufficient resources to raise money from

online crowdfunding successfully.

A shortfall of

their research, he concedes, was that though their ad hoc analysis suggests

that social networks play a considerable role in the socio-economic divide,

they could not explore this in a meaningful way due to data limitation.

According to the

professor, another limitation was that their study focused only on

technology-intensive projects, meaning that they have a limited ability to

discuss crowdfunding in other types of projects.

“Although we

recognise that bank financing and crowdfunding offer different funding

conditions in terms of funding duration, success rates of funding, interest

charges, and so on, the two channels considerably overlap,” concludes

Prof. Kim, adding that a significant number of creators are potentially able to

use both channels and choose the optimal combination that offers the best terms

and conditions.

