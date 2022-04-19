ARSEA takes out protest rally against lawyers

SINGAPORE / KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 30 July 2020 – Singapore’s Fintech technology provider, Hashstacs Pte

Ltd (“STACS“), today announced

that it has partnered with Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia“) on a

Blockchain Proof-of-Concept (“POC”) project dubbed “Project Harbour” for its

Bonds marketplace.

Project Harbour is centred around the usage of

Distributed Ledger Technology (” DLT”) as a register in facilitating the growth of Labuan’s bond marketplace. The

project will take place in Malaysia’s offshore market, Labuan, in collaboration

with the Labuan Financial Exchange (LFX), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bursa

Malaysia.

Mr Benjamin Soh, Managing

Director of Hashstacs Pte Ltd, said: “Hashstacs will develop a blockchain

solution to issue, service, trade and clear bonds on the platform. The creation

of an industry wide ecosystem will allow for a complete solution in

origination, servicing, trading, clearing and settlement, allowing Malaysia to potentially

have the first mover advantage in attracting regional and international bond

listings.”

Bursa Malaysia, alongside the

Securities Commission of Malaysia, Labuan Financial Services Authority, CIMB

Investment Bank Berhad, Maybank Investment Bank Berhad and China Construction

Bank Corporation Labuan Branch, will utilise the Trident Platform built by

Hashstacs to test and manage the end to end trade lifecycle management of

digital bonds. The blockchain based platform will facilitate issuances of

digital bonds seamlessly, while providing a single source of truth to maintain

the integrity of investors’ holdings and track transactions. In addition, smart

contract technology automates the movement of funds and securities, amplifying

asset servicing and the provision of liquidity to market participants.

Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift,

Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia, said: “The Exchange closely follows

current trends in innovation and new technologies with a view to remaining

relevant in this competitive landscape. One of the ways to achieve this is

through collaborations with innovative companies. The POC conducted in

partnership with Hashstacs presents an opportunity to provide a valuable

learning experience to build knowledge and obtain insights that will allow us

to grow the bond marketplace. The POC aims to increase operational efficiency,

driving down the cost of operations as well as the cost of issuing bonds. We will continue to tap into emerging

technological innovations to further develop the marketplace and improve the

effectiveness and accessibility of the Exchange”

Project Harbour is aimed at exploring

and harnessing the opportunities enabled by blockchain and tokenisation of

assets. The creation of a blockchain powered infrastructure will provide a

single source of information that is kept in a shared distributed database

between Bursa Malaysia and participating banks, providing a registry of

ownership and reducing counterparty risks and reconciliation costs.

“Hashstacs has

established a good track record in the capital markets blockchain space over

the past year. The Trident Platform, powered by the STACS Blockchain and

Settlity Infrastructure, is an enterprise grade, end-to-end blockchain solution

designed for capital markets requirements. We are delighted to have an

established institution of Bursa Malaysia’s standing use our Settlity

Infrastructure and STACS Blockchain, which is a testament to our state of

having production-ready solutions.” added Mr Soh.

About Bursa Malaysia

Bursa

Malaysia is an exchange holding company incorporated in 1976 and listed in

2005, and is the national stock exchange of Malaysia. One of the largest

bourses in ASEAN, Bursa Malaysia helps over 900 companies raise capital across

50 economic activities — whether through the Main Market for established

large-cap companies, the ACE Market for emerging companies of all sizes, or the

LEAP Market for up-and-coming SME companies.

About Hashstacs Pte Ltd

Hashstacs is a Singapore

fintech development firm focusing on the digital transformation of the

financial industry. Its vision is to be the underlying Distributed Ledger

Technology on which Financial Market Infrastructure is built upon. For more

information, visit https://stacs.io/

The Settlity Infrastructure

is a next generation blockchain Infrastructure-As-A-Service platform that

allows financial institutions to manage and trade digital financial assets

simply. The Settlity Infrastructure is powered by the Securities Trading Asset

Clearing and Settlement (STACS) Blockchain, a blockchain built specifically for

the capital markets. For more information, visit https://settlity.com/