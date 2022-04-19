ARSEA takes out protest rally against lawyers

Published: April 19, 2022

HYDERABAD: All Revenue Sindh Employees Association (ARSEA) took out a protest rally here against vandalism and threats of lawyers as also threats of dire consequences to revenue employees. The protest was also held in all offices of sub registrars demanding immediate arrest of lawyers who were involved in goodaism.

According to a press release of ARSEA 6 advocates including Kamran Quershi, Yaseen Siyal, Kashif Shaikh, and others intruded in sub-registrar office in Hyderabad and vandalized computers and other items. They destroyed record gooks of sub-registrar office.

They threatened that like bullet shots to the sub-registrar office in Karachi, they would repeat the same action here.

Against such action of advocates, the staff of the revenue department not only took out protests but also observed strikes in sub-registrar offices.

ARSEA has made an appeal to Chief Justice Pakistan, Chief Justice Sindh, senior member board of revenue, Commission, and others for banning threatening lawyers and providing safety to revenue employees.

