PFA organizes nutrition awareness camp for school going children at Pilot School

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with Government Pilot Secondary School, Lahore organized a nutrition awareness camp for the better health of school going children.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon participated as chief guest and distributed fruits as gift hampers among students. On the occasion, School Principal Shoukat Ali, teachers and a large number of students were present.

DG PFA said a team consisting of expert nutritionists had informed hundreds of students about the dietary guidelines after their complete medical examination and nutrition counselling. While, the team had arranged nutritional health-focused activities for the students and distributed booklets concerning diet information among participants.

He further said the team conducted medical tests of visitors regarding weight, height and body mass index.

DG PFA has urged people including students to adopt healthy eating habits because it will help us to build a healthy generation. He said the purpose of the event was to sensitize people, especially students because they could protect themselves from any disease by adopting preventive measures.

He said students should be careful in choosing food and prefer nutritious food to keep themselves healthy. We have a dire need to bring change in our habits to stay strong and fit, he added.

Principal Shoukat Ali has thanked DG PFA for distributing fresh fruits and organizing a camp concerning nutritional counselling of the students and staff. He also lauded the efforts of PFA regarding to raise awareness about the use of a healthy diet.

