HCSTSI urges police to increase security to markets shopping centers during Ramzan

HYDERABAD: On directions of president Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Altaf Memon, a delegation of trade and industry led by former vice president Yasin Khilji held a meeting with DSP Market Niaz Ahmed and SHO Sakhi Pir Ghulam Hyder Shahani and informed them of reservations of traders and businessmen about security challenges in the holy month of Ramzan.

They asked them to increase the police force in markets to make security positions better. They asked them to also increase police mobile vigilance. They told police officers that during Ramzan activities of suspicious persons goes on increased such there was a need to keep vigilance on them so as to avoid any unpleasant incident.

Members of HCSTSI executive committee Muhammad Naeem Shaikh and Muhammad Fahd Mian also informed police officers of their apprehensions.

Both police officers assured the delegation of traders that it was their responsibility to solve the problems of traders. They told them that though Hyderabad police have a shortage of police force yet police will be keeping vigilance on anti-social elements and provide full protection to people including businessmen.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION