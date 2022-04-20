Divisional Commissioner Hyd expresses anger on highway officers for neglecting repair work

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadim Rehman Memon has expressed anger on highways authority officers for neglecting repair and other necessary work of by-pass Hyderabad since a long and has directed them to immediately remove all encroachments on entry points at Hyderabad of Karachi bypass and from Hala side at Tota showrooms to Rajputana hospital.

He has asked them to remove encroachments immediately and also after taking their material in custody report him. He issued such direction while chairing a meeting at Shahbaz Hall with reference to the beautification of roads.

The meeting was attended among others by Station Commander Hyderabad Brigadier Zulfiqar Bajwa, D.I.G Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah, DC Hyderabad Fwad Ghaffar Soomro, deputy director planning and development Muhammad Asim, and officers from local government, national highway authority, town planning, highway, HMC, and Qasimabad municipal committee and officers of concerned departments.

He also asked them to demolish the encroachments of Khana Badosh at the entry point from traffic entering Hyderabad and to build a green belt after demolishing illegal encroachment at the entry point from Hala/ Tota Showroom by taking their material. Commissioner asked highway authority officers to immediately repair a bridge on the Indus river which is also in dilapidated condition. Commissioner asked provincial highway officers to immediately carry out repair of road from Qasim chowk to Jamshoro and Autobhan road to smooth and safe traffic.

