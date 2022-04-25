PFA confiscates 8,400 litre dirty oil in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has caught a vehicle loaded with 8,400 litre of dirty oil extracted from the filth of chicken while carrying out a special raid in Gulberg under the supervision of its Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon.

He said that hazardous oil was to be supplied to different local food points in the metropolis. He said that the enemies of public health usually purchased substandard oil at a cheap rate just to mint money and fried different food items.

The director general said that the dirty/ rancid oil could be used in the preparation of biodiesel as per the PFA law. He has requested the public to inform the food authority on its helpline number or social media account in case of witnessed the oil extraction unit from animal filth in their surroundings.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident has been lodged against the driver on the complaint of PFA after confiscating thousands of litres dirty oil, he added.

