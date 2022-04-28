Bonaqua® Launches Its First Individual Sale Label-less Bottled Water Anywhere in the World

NIPSEA aims to contribute to the innovations needed for C.A.S.E. (Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric mobility).

OutReach – 7 December 2020 – NIPSEA Technologies and the Agency for

Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) have joined forces in the field of

coating solutions for autonomous navigation. Over the next three years, this

groundbreaking collaboration will be developing coating solutions for C.A.S.E.

(connected, autonomous, shared and electric mobility) which offers a glimpse

into the future of automobiles and its rapid developments.

Established

in 2011, NIPSEA Technologies is the Research and Development facility of Nippon

Paint Group, outside Japan and China. NIPSEA’S current collaboration with

A*STAR paves the way to promote innovative R&D projects, leveraging

expertise in chemicals, engineering sciences, and infocomm technologies.

“This current

project is part of our goal to contribute to the innovations in the rapidly

changing automotive industry. We are very honoured to have A*STAR as our

partner in this attempt to develop disruptive technologies,” said Mr. Wee Siew

Kim, Group Chief Executive Officer of NIPSEA Group.

From

L-Rt: Mr WANG Chyang (Managing Director of Nippon Paint Singapore Group), Mr.

WEE Siew Kim (Group Chief Executive Officer of NIPSEA Group), Mr. Frederick

CHEW (Chief Executive Officer of A*STAR) and Prof. TAN Sze Wee (Assistant Chief

Executive, Enterprise A*STAR)







This exciting

partnership is yet another milestone for NIPSEA and A*STAR, who have previously

worked on several key initiatives over the past eight years. This includes the

ICAP (Industrial Coating and Packaging) consortium project which produced

packaging films that protect foods and medicine from oxidation, by keeping

moisture out and blocking UV rays. The parties also worked on the Cool

Singapore project helmed by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in 2017,

yielding a total cool paint solution to reduce Singapore’s ambient temperature

by 2 °C. Through this collaboration, NIPSEA has developed full cool paint

systems by modification and development of coatings for cool walls, roof and

road applications. More recently in 2019, the two cutting-edge organisations

also collaborated on an anti-microbial coating project which was successfully

implemented for solvent-borne auto interior coatings in China.

The current

project is part of NIPSEA’s aim to develop coating technologies for the evolving

needs of the automotive and transportation industry. Over the next three years,

the two organisations will work on several fronts in the field of autonomous

navigation. This includes the development of new coating solutions that

addresses the key challenges of safety and cost in autonomous driving, as well

as the employment of machine and deep learning approaches to increase

productivity in coating research and development.

“We

have worked together with A*STAR since 2012 and have achieved many milestones

together. However, this project, in particular, is very exciting as for the

second consecutive year, Singapore ranks at the top of the list of countries

ready to embrace autonomous vehicles (AVs), according to the 2019 Autonomous Vehicles

Readiness Index (AVRI) conducted by KPMG. Hence, this allows NIPSEA to lay an

excellent foundation to be the pioneer in autonomous navigation, over the next

decade,” said Dr. Hong Jiang, Chief Technology Officer of NIPSEA Group.

Dr.

HONG Jiang (Chief Technology Officer of NIPSEA Group) in NIPSEA Group R&D

Innovation Center, Shanghai

Similarly,

NIPSEA’s commitment to this cutting-edge project is echoed by A*STAR. Together,

the organisations are looking forward to continuing their working relationship.

“Working

alongside NIPSEA has been a happy journey for us, as both organisations place

high emphasis on innovations that benefit society in a sustainable way. In this

emerging and dynamic field of autonomous navigation, we are building upon our

long-standing collaboration to create a technology solution for a safer

environment,” said Professor Alfred Huan, Assistant Chief Executive, Science &

Engineering Research Council, A*STAR.

This

collaboration is firmly in line with NIPSEA’s DNA to push the boundaries of

innovation. This project will also provide major long-term benefits to

Singapore and to the future of autonomous navigation. For more information and

updates on this collaboration, visit http://www.nipponpaint.com/.

About NIPSEA Management Co Pte Ltd (Subsidiary of Nippon Paint Holdings Co.)

NIPSEA was founded by entrepreneur Mr.

Goh Cheng Liang in Singapore in 1962. NIPSEA has established its position as

one of the largest paint and coatings specialists in Asia, known in the

marketplace by its brand as “Nippon Paint” and is responsible for expanding its

operation and development of Nippon Paint in Asia. It has become the best

coatings partner for architectural, automotive, industrial, marine, O&G,

specialised clients and millions of families across the world. The brand is recognised for its dedication to

quality, innovation and excellent customer service.

With more than 107 NIPSEA companies spread throughout

Asia, NIPSEA understands the local needs of its customers in every community.

The company embraces diversity and operates as a multinational corporation.

NIPSEA Group has over 22,000 employees with 82 manufacturing facilities and

operations in 18 geographical locations with its headquarters in Singapore,

efficiently serving all aspects of the business, from production to customer

satisfaction.

For more information about NIPSEA Group, visit http://www.nipponpaint.com/.