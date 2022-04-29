PolyU supports startups to translate industry-recognised research excellence into societal impact

Grand Rise Technology wins environment award from JUMPSTARTER
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 April 2022 – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) puts a strong emphasis on the societal impact of its educational, research and knowledge transfer endeavours and encourages the PolyU community to translate research excellence into real-world applications for the benefit of society by establishing startups. Not only do PolyU startups excel in different disciplines, but they also gain industry recognition with outstanding performance in various competitions. Most recently, Grand Rise Technology Limited (Grand Rise Technology) entered the final round as one of the top 10 teams and won the Environmental Impact Award in the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund/HSBC JUMPSTARTER 2022 Global Pitch Competition.