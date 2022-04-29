QuickHR Honours Remarkable Women Through Woman of Excellence Award 2022



Harmony Tee (left), Liana Ali (centre) and Neha Agarwal (right) are the 3 winners of QuickHR’s Woman of Excellence Award 2022





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 April 2022 – In her early 20s, Harmony Tee mustered the courage to leave a stable, promising career in audit to serve her vision of providing dignified and personal send-offs to the deceased.She now leads Harmony Funeral Care, a company she painstakingly built from scratch, not only to pursue her calling in funeral services, but also to continue her late grandfather’s legacy of serving bereaved families.She is one of three notable women who have emerged as the winners of the Woman of Excellence Award 2022 , launched by award-winning HR software provider QuickHR in March this year.Despite being a young woman in a male-dominated industry, Harmony successfully carved out a space for her business and continues to thrive, providing peace for many grieving families – despite the long hours and taboo line of work.Similarly, Liana Ali, the Deputy Director of Academic Operations at the Training Vision Institute, is described by her team and colleagues as a natural-born leader. A senior colleague, Freddie Yap, remarked that in over 50 years of his professional working life, Liana stands out as a remarkable source of inspiration who motivates her co-workers to become better at managing any workplace challenge.Liana surmounted incredible odds at work, such as being the youngest in a senior management team and juggling multiple projects and teams at the same time, to get to where she is today.Despite these challenges, she shows impressive leadership and never fails to ensure that her PMET students gain impactful, practical, and current skills and knowledge in their daily lives.Neha Agarwal, Vice President, IT Audit at Citibank, has been an advocate for Women in Tech through her professional and voluntary work.Her responsibilities are plenty – including chairing the Citi Give Back committee – but she always makes the time to promote the empowerment of women from disadvantaged backgrounds.As a working mother, she believes in breaking the strong gender stereotype of a woman’s role being limited to household chores and childcare.As a leading HR & payroll software provider in Singapore that prides itself in helping employers empower their workforce, QuickHR launched the award in March 2022 to contribute to a culture of celebrating women who drive excellence.“The Woman of Excellence Award represents QuickHR’s aspiration to honour women in the workplace and build harmonious work environments where everyone can showcase their skills without prejudice,” says QuickHR’s Managing Director Mr Suki Bajaj.Nominations for the award kicked off during International Women’s Month and were open to all employees across different industries.The winners were determined by QuickHR’s internal panel of judges who were inspired by the candidates’ success stories and achievements.Reflecting on the winners, Mr. Bajaj added, “We are humbled by the stories of Harmony, Liana and Neha, each of whom have shown relentless passion and determination towards their work and craft. They’ve set a benchmark for what it takes to be a Woman of Excellence.”

About QuickHR by Enable Business

QuickHR was developed by Enable Business, a cutting-edge B2B SaaS company headquartered in Singapore, as a holistic cloud-based Human Resource Management System (HRMS) that introduces an innovative approach to address the concerns of traditional HR platforms. Enable Business helps management and HR professionals navigate the ever-evolving technological landscape by covering all aspects of human resource and workforce management.



For more information about QuickHR, please visit www.quickhr.co or the company’s official LinkedIn/ Facebook.



#QuickHR





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.