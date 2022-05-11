Uncertainties prevail over Sri Lankan women’s tour of Pakistan

Sri Lanka’s national men’s team and Emerging players have already reached Bangladesh and England respectively, however, the fate of the national women’s team tour of Pakistan hangs in balance.

“We are not sure at this moment whether the tour would take place”, one of the sources in Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said over the telephone.

This is due to the current political crisis in Sri Lanka.

“Country has a curfew. The training of the national women squad at the Tamil Union ground had to be cancelled on Monday. It may not be held there on Tuesday also. We are monitoring the situation for 2-3 days more before the final decision on continuation of the Pak tour is taken”, the source further added.

The 15-member women’s team is scheduled to leave for Pakistan on May 19.

In this Sri Lankan women’s team’s first ever tour of Pakistan, all six white ball matches- 3 T-20I and 3 ODIs’ will be played in Karachi at SouthEnd club.

The ODI series will be played under the ICC Women’s Championship.

