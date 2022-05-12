Residents of Jamali Village protest against whisking away 2 young labourers

Published: May 12, 2022

HYDERABAD: Residents of Jamali village of Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) area held a protest demonstration in front of press club here against Husri police for whisking away two young labourers from village Shah Nawaz alias Raja Chandio and Khalid Sangrasi. They told the media that since then they were missing.

On this occasion Sanjar Chandio,Mst. Shahida Sangrasi and others told the media that Raja Chandio and Khalid Sangrasi were coming from Badin on 10 May when they were arrested by Husri police at a check post on Badin-Hyderabad road.

They told that earlier on  25 April 2022 Hali road police arrested   Khuda Bux Chandio uncle of Shah Nawaz alias Raja Chandio from his home since he was also missing.

They said that the family of the arrested 3 persons has 4 acres of land in village Khuda Bux Chandio in Badin which has been occupied by force by Hot Chandio, Khadim Khwaja, Siddiq Chandio, and Abdul Rehman Khati. Hyderabad police were arresting them on the initiation of land grabbers. They made an appeal to SSP Hyderabad to take notice of the matter and help the recovery of missing persons and provide justice to aggrieved families.

