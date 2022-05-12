Residents of Jamali Village protest against whisking away 2 young labourers

ABUJA, NIGERIA – Media OutReach – 3 September 2020 – Syinix, a
global smart home appliance brand, will launch the brand’s first
Android TV™ in Ghana and Nigeria on 15 Sep. Given the increasing demand for
smart home appliances, this will be a huge step forward for consumers to
elevate their experience and start a smart life.
The new Syinix Android TV features
a frameless screen display, Bluetooth 5.0 capabilities, 4K Ultra HD Resolution,
Dolby 5.1 Perfect Surround Sound and Android TV operating system at competitive
price point.
“Driven by the brand philosophy of
‘Starting Smart Life’, our goal is to empower customers to modernize and
streamline the efficiency of their life at home. We
respect for our customers mandates that we always strive to provide the best
possible value for our customers at an achievable price. Through our
collaboration with Google, we believe it will further elevate the utility of
our smart devices, and in turn, give our customers more power to enjoy their
family life in a smarter way.” said Leon , Marketing Director of Syinix.
Multi-faceted Approach to Connection Gives Users Flexibility
Syinix Smart Android TV is
equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, which works with many Bluetooth devices such as
sound bars, speakers, or a keyboard and mouse to control, and increase the ease
of connection. With more options to connect to outside sound systems, it is
possible to customize the TV’s functions to even better cater to large crowds
at home, such as house party guests, enabling people to enjoy socializing with
friends or family at home. Meanwhile, Android TV’s comprehensive content
selection via Google Play includes 5,000+ apps and games, providing users with
all-round entertainment experience .
Frameless Display, 4K Ultra HD Resolution and Surround Sound
Creates an Immersive Entertainment Experience
The Syinix Android TV features a
frameless design, offering a greater field of vision. The TV will be sold in a
wide range sizes ranging from 32″ to 75″ to cater to the diverse needs for
large screens.
The Syinix Android TV has 4K Ultra
HD Resolution, with more than 2 times the resolution of 1,080P , 8.29 million
pixels, offers the best picture quality and unfathomable resolution.
The TV has improved image processing
with HDR 10+, Dolby Vision,enabling users to see richer and more realistic
colors.
The TV is equipped
with immersive 5.1 Surround sound with a Dolby decoder that optimizes
its sound quality for a seamless entertainment experience that allows consumers
to immerse themselves in their content of choice.
Android TV Delivers a Simple, Helpful and Comprehensive Interface
Android TV allows users to access
content from a variety of platforms, and for them to connect their TV to wide
range of smart devices within their home in a more user-friendly way.
With Chromecast built-in, the
Syinix Android TV can act as the second screen of a consumer’s mobile phone, to
easily cast their favorite movies, music, photos and more to their TV.
Google, Android TV
and Chromecast built-in are trademarks of Google LLC.
About Syinix
Launched in 2015,
Syinix is a global smart home appliance brand guided
by the brand philosophy of “Starting Smart Life”.
Syinix is committed to providing consumers with
innovative smart home appliance solutions that are practical and
beautifully crafted to improve the quality of life at home. For more
information, please visit http://www.syinix.com/
