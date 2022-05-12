Residents of Jamali Village protest against whisking away 2 young labourers

ABUJA, NIGERIA – Media OutReach – 3 September 2020 – Syinix, a

global smart home appliance brand, will launch the brand’s first

Android TV™ in Ghana and Nigeria on 15 Sep. Given the increasing demand for

smart home appliances, this will be a huge step forward for consumers to

elevate their experience and start a smart life.

The new Syinix Android TV features

a frameless screen display, Bluetooth 5.0 capabilities, 4K Ultra HD Resolution,

Dolby 5.1 Perfect Surround Sound and Android TV operating system at competitive

price point.

“Driven by the brand philosophy of

‘Starting Smart Life’, our goal is to empower customers to modernize and

streamline the efficiency of their life at home. We

respect for our customers mandates that we always strive to provide the best

possible value for our customers at an achievable price. Through our

collaboration with Google, we believe it will further elevate the utility of

our smart devices, and in turn, give our customers more power to enjoy their

family life in a smarter way.” said Leon , Marketing Director of Syinix.

Multi-faceted Approach to Connection Gives Users Flexibility

Syinix Smart Android TV is

equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, which works with many Bluetooth devices such as

sound bars, speakers, or a keyboard and mouse to control, and increase the ease

of connection. With more options to connect to outside sound systems, it is

possible to customize the TV’s functions to even better cater to large crowds

at home, such as house party guests, enabling people to enjoy socializing with

friends or family at home. Meanwhile, Android TV’s comprehensive content

selection via Google Play includes 5,000+ apps and games, providing users with

all-round entertainment experience .

Frameless Display, 4K Ultra HD Resolution and Surround Sound

Creates an Immersive Entertainment Experience

The Syinix Android TV features a

frameless design, offering a greater field of vision. The TV will be sold in a

wide range sizes ranging from 32″ to 75″ to cater to the diverse needs for

large screens.

The Syinix Android TV has 4K Ultra

HD Resolution, with more than 2 times the resolution of 1,080P , 8.29 million

pixels, offers the best picture quality and unfathomable resolution.

The TV has improved image processing

with HDR 10+, Dolby Vision,enabling users to see richer and more realistic

colors.

The TV is equipped

with immersive 5.1 Surround sound with a Dolby decoder that optimizes

its sound quality for a seamless entertainment experience that allows consumers

to immerse themselves in their content of choice.

Android TV Delivers a Simple, Helpful and Comprehensive Interface

Android TV allows users to access

content from a variety of platforms, and for them to connect their TV to wide

range of smart devices within their home in a more user-friendly way.

With Chromecast built-in, the

Syinix Android TV can act as the second screen of a consumer’s mobile phone, to

easily cast their favorite movies, music, photos and more to their TV.

Google, Android TV

and Chromecast built-in are trademarks of Google LLC.

About Syinix