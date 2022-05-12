DC Badin directs completion of development schemes in time

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Badin Shah Nawaz Khan has directed the completion of development schemes within the stipulated time as well standard material must be used in the works. He also asked to take up works on roads of Badin city on a priority basis. He was speaking at a meeting of concerned officers he chaired in his office about provincial and district development schemes and M and R works. He asked the executive engineer public health engineering division to purchase new machines for old water supply plants so that they be filled with fresh water.

He also asked engineers of PHED to ensure the filling of water supply tanks and as such supply of drinking water to people.

On this occasion executive engineer, public health engineering ( development) informed that work on 3 water supply schemes was in offing out of which 50% work has been completed and that the remaining work would be completed before year-end.

The meeting was attended by additional deputy commissioner-1 Najib Rehman Jamali, superintending engineer works and services Amir Bux Rahopoto and other concerned engineers were present.

