Hyd citizens decry 12 to 18 hours long power outage

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad citizens decry 12 to 18 hours of load shedding out of 24 hours daily. Citizens of the second big city of Pakistan were feeling as if taken hostages by HESCO. Authorities did take no notice as they were resting in air-conditioned homes and offices. The offending thing is that there is no time for load shedding whenever Hesco officers like the whole city and surrounding towns of Qasimabad and Latifabad are plunged into darkness. Citizens are allowed only 6 to 12 hours of power out of 24 hours.

Citizens of Hyderabad, Latifabad, and Qasimabad apart from adjoining townships of Husri, Hatri, Tand Jam, Matiari, Kotri, etc. were suffering darkness during the night and burning sun during day time. The long hours of no power have been casting a decline in industrial production and commercial activities on the other hand. The posh areas were spared of long duration of load shedding while 90 % population was facing illegal closure of power.

People of Hyderabad and adjoining towns have made fervent appeals to prime minister Shahbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and the minister of water and power to take notice of the situation and order the end of unscheduled load shedding of power to end the miseries of people and atrocities of HESCO.

