Commissioner asks concerned officers for precautionary measures against possible monsoons

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadim Rehman Memon has asked officers of concerned departments to take all possible precautionary measures in view of forthcoming monsoon rains keeping in view the weather predictions so that people could be saved from loss of life and property. He was addressing a meeting of officers of all concerned departments and agencies of the Hyderabad division in his office. Those who attended included all deputy commissioners and high-ranking officers of Irrigation, HMC, WASA, H.D.A, Hesco, animal husbandry, health, education, agriculture, local government, public health department, police, and Pak Army officers. Commissioner especially asked Hesco to ensure power supply without interruption during monsoons. He also asked Hesco to prepare transformers immediately after the explosion during rains to avert protests of the affected people. He also asked all deputy commissioners and other concerned officers to prepare a contingency plan.

Commissioner told officers of the public health department that deputy commissioners have complaints against them that this department was not working properly. He asked officers of the public health engineering department to bring an end to public complaints by remaining in touch with district administration.

He asked the health department to ensure the availability of doctors, and other health staff along with medicines and ambulances. He asked the irrigation department to demolish illegal encroachments along the water flow system so that water could flow without hindrances.

Commissioner asked WASA and the public health department that draining out rainwater was their responsibility. He asked all deputy commissioners to remain in the field during the rainy season and check the rain situation and pumping stations.

The meeting was also attended by DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah, Major Munib of Pak Army headquarters, DC Hyderabad Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, and officers of various departments.

