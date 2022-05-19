Okta Recognized in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Access Management

Okta Named a Customers’ Choice for Access Management Across All Categories Evaluated

The most reviewed vendor based on 268 reviews as of February 28, 2022 for AM (based on customer reviews of Okta’s offerings including Auth0)

A recommended vendor – Okta has a 92% ‘Willingness to Recommend’

A Customers’ Choice in the overall AM market

A Customers’ Choice in the Large and Midsize Enterprise Markets

A Customers’ Choice in North America

A Customers’ Choice in Services

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 15,000 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.



#Okta



