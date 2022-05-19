Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Recognised as One of Singapore’s Best Employers of 2022

The company topped the rankings for the automotive industry in The Straits Times 2022 Singapore’s Best Employers survey

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 May 2022 –has been recognised by Singapore’s The Straits Times as one of the top 200 employers in the country within its Best Employers list for 2022. Ranked as, Toyota Motor Asia Pacific achieved a score of 7.78 out of a maximum of 10, also landing it a spot within the top 60 highest-scoring companies on the list.The annual list ranks companies and institutions in Singapore based on an assessment of their attractiveness to employees, which was conducted through a large-scale, independent survey by global data firm Statista. The survey polled more than 17,000 respondents across six main areas: working conditions, workplace environment, potential for career development, employer’s reputation, salary, and diversity.With a culture centred on enriching lives and supporting a more inclusive, sustainable and mobile society, Toyota Motor Asia Pacific employees in Singapore have access to a myriad of programmes focused on corporate social responsibility (CSR), employee wellness and engagement, and diversity and inclusion. These company-wide initiatives include a hybrid working model with flexible hours, in-house gym and yoga facilities. Additionally, as part of Toyota Gazoo Racing and e-motorsports participation, employees can experience sim racing in “Gran Turismo” with the GR simulator in the Singapore office.Toyota Motor Asia Pacific, the regional corporate headquarters for Toyota Motor Corporation in Singapore, has over 320 employees.Thelist can be viewed here . Candidates who are interested in career opportunities with Toyota Asia Pacific can visit the Toyota Motor Asia Pacific LinkedIn to find out more.

About Toyota Motor Asia Pacific

Toyota Motor Asia Pacific [TMAP] is incorporated in Singapore and is the regional corporate headquarters and subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.



TMAP leads and supports the Asia Pacific region in sales and marketing activities, service parts, accessories and customer services, thus contributing to the overall development of auto industry and the growing economies in the region.



Toyota envisions the future mobility society to bring freedom of movement to all. Moving forward, Toyota will provide a diverse range of mobility services and transportation solutions to people around the world as we transform Toyota into a mobility company.



#ToyotaMotorAsiaPacific

