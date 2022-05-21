Div. Commissioner inaugurates anti-polio drive at Kohsar Govt. Hospital

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadim Rehman Memon has said polio was a dangerous epidemic that can destroy the future of our next generations. This he said while inaugurating anti-polio drive at Sindh government hospital at Kohsar, Latifabad Friday. On this occasion deputy commissioner Hyderabad, DHO Lala Jaffer, additional commissioner Sanaullah Rind, staff officer divisional task force for polio Dr. Jamshed, and other officers were present. He said those working in the polio drive should perform their duties considering it a national duty instead of putting of a burden only.

He said polio was an enemy of our next generations as such we all should join hands to fight against this deadly disease. He said people happen to be giving less attention to this disease which was their blunder because parents who avoid getting anti-polio drops for children must know that their children may have contact with polio which can prove dangerous for their life.

Commissioner asked workers of anti-polio campaign to give anti polio drops to children by visiting all and every house. He also asked parents to extend their cooperation to anti- polio workers. Health department officers told that anti polio drive was to start from 23 May 2022 and will continue till May 29 during which a target of 2.3 million children has been fixed who were to get anti-polio drops at their door steps. On this occasion, Commissioner Nadim Rehman Memon and the Deputy Commissioner inaugurated the campaign by giving drops to children.

