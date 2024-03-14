Lahore Hosts Inaugural Design Summit: A Convergence of Global Creativity

LAHORE: Lahore has become the focal point for global design dialogue with the launch of the first Design Summit Lahore 2024. This pioneering event, organized by the Mariam Dawood School of Visual Arts and Design (MDSVAD) at Beaconhouse National University (BNU), aims to explore the complexities of design across various disciplines. The summit features a rich array of exhibitions, discussions, and projects, attracting international speakers and design enthusiasts from around the world.

With a theme emphasizing the continuous nature of design, introduced by Prof. Ijlal Muzaffar from the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), the summit seeks to create a comprehensive discourse on topics such as artificial intelligence, planetary geographies, and language. This collaborative initiative, which includes contributions from the Punjab Walled Cities Authority, RISD, and IAP, marks a significant development in the recognition of Pakistan’s design industry.

Scheduled as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of BNU, the event is hosted in the historic Walled City of Lahore and on the BNU campus. It runs from March 7 to 13, 2024, with select pavilions displayed at Lahore Fort until April 15, 2024. This event not only showcases the depth and diversity of design but also positions Lahore as a key player in the international design community.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION