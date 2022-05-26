Divisional Commissioner orders audit of Rs.75 mln WASA received for cleanliness & improvement of drainage

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad has ordered an audit of an amount of Rs.75 million WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) Hyderabad has received from the Sindh government for the cleanliness of drains and improvement of drainage. Expressing anger on the working of WASA, Commissioner asked officers of WASA to improve their performance. Commissioner was on a visit to Qasimabad, Latifabad, and Hyderabad to review pumping stations and drainage systems. Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, M.D.WASA Anjum Saeed, Municipal Commissioner HMC Fakhir Shakir, and others accompanied him.

Div. Commissioner said that during forthcoming monsoons if rainwater accumulated in any area of Qasimabad, Latifabad and Hyderabad then WASA, HMC, and Qasimabad Municipality will be held responsible. He expressed surprise that bills were prepared and drawn but performance of WASA was not satisfactory. He asked M.D. Wasa to submit details of incomes and expenditures of their officers to him so that inquiry could be held about same and action could be taken against the officers involved in bungling.

He said the Sindh government has released funds as grants amounting to Rs.75 million to WASA for improving its work but the performance of WASA was cannot be seen. It appears as if WASA and H.D.A wanted to create problems for divisional and district administration. He said the institute has to prove its responsibility.

On this occasion, Commissioner asked to ensure timely cleanliness of drains, keeping pumping stations functional at all times and stand-by generators available.

Commissioner asked for the submission of a report about the availability of WASA pumping stations at Qasimabad, Latifabad, and Hyderabad. He asked M.D.WASA to submit a report after taking action against illegal water connections. He also ordered to lodge FIRs against illegal encroachments over the disposal of water drains.

