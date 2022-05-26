PFA discards 3,100kg expired pulp

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 3,100kg expired pulp and 39kg expired flavours during a raid on a famous industrial chemical manufacturing unit on Sheikhupura Road.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that fungus-infested pulp was preserved in the non-food grad drums after packing in polythene bags. Meanwhile, the food safety team has sent samples of substandard mango pulp and expired flavours for laboratory tests.

He said that unwholesome edibles (ingredients) were to be used in the manufacturing of juice that was discarded on the spot. He said that the raiding team also witnessed poor storage area, an abundance of flies, stagnant water and poor cleanliness arrangements.

Jadoon said PFA with the help of supply records is checking the juice manufacturing units involved in the wicked practice of adulteration. The use of substandard ingredients in the preparation of beverages causes kidney and lung infections.

He further said that PFA had been ensuring the implementation of a uniform policy for the food industry from day first without any discrimination.

DG PFA has requested the public to report any suspicious activities related to food adulteration and unhygienic food points on PFA Facebook Page and Toll-Free number, pointing out that all the information received will be kept strictly confidential to protect the privacy of informers.

