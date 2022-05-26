Illegal petrol pump sealed in Dadu, Owner arrested and FIR lodged

DADU: Assistant Commissioner Dadu Dr. Shahnawaz Meerani’s operation with local police and rangers against illegally operating petrol stations, a petrol pump was sealed due to lack of license owner also arrest and case have been registered at PS A Section Dadu.

AC Dadu’s operation on the Aftab Jamali Petrol Pump located on Dadu Moro link Road was sealed during this pump owner and staff clash with AC Dadu and other government staff.

Police arrested the pump owner Aftab Jamali for interfering in the affairs of the government and misbehaving with AC Dadu and transferred him to the police station.

According to Assistant Commissioner Dadu, the petrol pump is sealed under the order of the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and Deputy Commissioner Dadu.

Upon sealing the pump under government order, Aftab Jamali tried to stop the govt officials by using vulgar language and threatened to kill him.

Assistant Commissioner Dadu lodged FIR against the petrol pump owner for threatening, interfering and misbehaving in government work, and violating section 144 Cr.P.C on PS A Section Dadu.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION