Five days photography workshop kicks off at SABS

HYDERABAD: Five Days photography workshop started at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro. The workshop is organized under the series of curriculum design training conducted by the Department of Communication Design, Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture (IVS) Karachi as part of IVS and US Pakistani Universities partnership grant programs.

The workshop is the continuity of MoU signed between SABS and IVS that contains mutual interests identified by both institutes such as photography, film, typography, and interaction design. The workshop is being conducted by Assistant Professor from IVS Noman Bhatti at Communication Design Department SABS.

During the workshop faculty members and students are being trained about the basic and advanced skills of photography that includes professional, art, and random photography techniques. The participants are being trained and educated regarding types of photography, lighting, camera angles, background setting, location, set designing, camera handling, marketing, designing and delivery of curriculum and other necessary requirements for genuine photography.

The participants will be taken to various locations to witness the photography as practical performance. The workshop will conclude on June 03, 2022.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION