Melco Style Presents: 2022 The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series to Debut at Macau’s City of Dreams on June 24-25

Jade Dragon at City of Dreams, Macau and Jin Sha from Hangzhou to jointly deliver Macau’s first-ever six-diamond feast
MACAU SAR – Media OutReach – 30 May 2022 – Proudly organized by Melco Resorts & Entertainment in partnership with the 2022 Black Pearl diamond restaurants, Melco Style Presents: 2022 The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series is supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and set to be unveiled on June 24-25 in Macau. Tickets for the unprecedented six-diamond crossover collaboration of Macau between the acclaimed Jade Dragon at City of Dreams, Macau and Jin Sha at Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake will go on sale starting June 1 (Wednesday).