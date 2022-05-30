The Future of Tech Innovation in Pakistan

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) announced the 2022 LCCI IT Awards winners at Aiwan-e-Sadar, Islamabad on March 8, 2022. This prestigious award of “Best Software Company” was presented to one of our proud members S.T.A.R.S (Pvt) Ltd. who is revolutionizing the future of the I.T. industry through technological advancement and innovation. S.T.A.R.S (Pvt) Ltd. received this award for their quality output of services and products; increasing the I.T. exports and boosting Pakistan’s economy. A total of 26 companies were recognized this year by LCCI for their breakthrough IT technologies.



Recipients of this year’s award were selected based on the following criteria: novelty in the marketplace; level of innovation; demonstrated success; broad commercial appeal; and ability to make a significant impact across the I.T. industry.



Every year, S.T.A.R.S (Pvt) Ltd. receives several international and national awards for showcasing its remarkable impressive and groundbreaking technological advancements in the I.T. sector. The companies awarded today represent some of the most innovative and advanced technologies around, which we trust will shape and transform the industry for years to come.

