Sindh Sartyoon Organisation demo against increasing inflation

HYDERABAD: Sindh Sartyoon (Sindhi Women) Organisation took out a rally from the Old campus to press the club against increasing inflation in the country.

The rally was led by Zeenat Sindhi, Zahida Daheri, Nazir Chandio, and others. While addressing the rally, they said the rulers have totally failed to provide relief to the people.

The economic policies of rulers have deprived people of two times meals.

They said recently the increase of Rs. 60 in prices of a liter of petrol has caused a flood of inflation. They said with it prices of flour, cooking oil and vegetables have skyrocketed.

They said how a worker’s earning of Rs.500 daily can provide even food to his children?

They said poverty-hit poor people were committing suicide while rulers were sprinkling salt on their injuries by singing song of all is well.

They demanded to bring economic reforms to end inflation.

