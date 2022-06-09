CoinShaker Brings on Unlimited Passive Income

1. Switch to your Binance account and finish the payment 2. Click “Fund”- “Withdrawl”, and choose USDT 3. Paste the payment code that you copied from Coinshaker in the address column *Note that you must choose “Tron(TRC20)”as the network option, otherwise, the payment will be failed



4. Click “Withdrawl” after you have entered the amount, Binance will deduct the handling fee automatically 5. Copy the trading ID (Txid) 6. Mark down the amount shown in the system, and switch to CoinShaker Membership and Points page 7. Copy your Binance trading ID to CoinShaker and write down the amount, the trading will proceed automatically *If membership days and points are inadequate, the system will stop operating

