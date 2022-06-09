Industrial REITs well-positioned for long-term growth; Asia REIT market resilient

Industrial REITs have outperformed hotel, retail and office REITs over the last 10 years. Their growth is set to continue, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

9 June 2022 – Strong long-term drivers underpin a positive outlook for the Industrial sector in Asia despite uncertainty in the near-term macroeconomic climate.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) in Asia demonstrated relative resilience through the peak COVID-19 period, backed by robust capital structures, sufficient financial liquidity, and supportive regulatory policies. A Cushman & Wakefield report

revealed that all classes gained overall momentum to recover strongly during 2021, when the annualized total return rate

of REITs of each property type turned from negative to positive.

Industrial/logistics REITs, which recorded positive returns throughout, recorded annualized total returns of 24.7 percent in 2021, compared to hotels and retail––investment classes most closely associated with social distancing––which recorded 9.4 percent and 9.8 percent respectively. Buoyed by the unprecedented growth in e-commerce during the past three years, industrial/logistics REITs recorded the highest 10-year annualized total returns of any asset class, at 16.4 percent.

Catherine Chen, Director, APAC Research

said industrial/logistics REITs have seen a wave of capitalization as investors turn to the new economy. “Changes in economic activity have undeniably brought unprecedented challenges to traditional real estate sectors, such as office properties and shopping malls. On the other hand, the surge of activity in the new economy has brought alternative property types such as logistics parks and data centres to the centre of investors’ attention.”

Solid long-term drivers mean new economy REITs are likely to remain resilient even as the pandemic subsides. Asia’s growing middle class, the largest online retail market in the world and increasing

Andrew Chan, Managing Director, Head of Valuation & Advisory Services, Greater China,

said: “2022 is expected to be another record year for Asia REIT IPOs, especially in China, as local authorities encourage the development of infrastructure-backed REITs as an important financing vehicle for developers.”

As of May 2022, 12 public infrastructure REITs had been successfully listed in mainland China, marking a crucial step for the nation’s REIT market. The opening up of public infrastructure REITs provided equity financing channels for domestic infrastructure holders, with active transactions in the secondary market indicating the market’s recognition of these products. Nonetheless, compared to the most developed global countries and markets, China’s public REITs are still in their infancy. In terms of the current proportion of market value of public REITs in stock capitalization, China is at 0.05%, remarkably lower than Singapore at 13%, the United States at 3%, and Japan at 2%, indicating potential for tremendous future growth in the C-REIT market.

Compared to other major markets in Asia, the Hong Kong REIT market has a less diversified asset base, primarily holding traditional commercial assets such as shopping malls, offices, and hotels. Fewer REITs in Hong Kong focus on new economy assets such as logistics and data centers. In its report titled Revitalizing the Hong Kong SAR REIT Market, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority encourages a range of property categories to go public as REITs on the Hong Kong SAR exchange.

Please click

to download the report.

Please click

to download images.



Cushman & Wakefield’s 2021-2022 Asia REIT Market Insight report, p.17 .

For an explanation of annualized total return rate, see report p.17 Section 3.3.







HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach intra-regional trade all point to increased industrial activity. Even near-term uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment could potentially increase demand for logistics assets in the region, as operators accumulate reserves of warehouse space to hedge against supply chain disruption.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. Across Greater China, 22 offices are servicing the local market. The company won four of the top awards in the Euromoney Survey 2017, 2018 and 2020 in the categories of Overall, Agency Letting/Sales, Valuation and Research in China. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china).



#Cushman&Wakefield