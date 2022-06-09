EBM recognized for gender diversity at the workplace

KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), a leading FMCG company, was named among the top ten companies at the Employer of Choice: Gender Diversity Awards 2022, organized jointly by International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Pakistan Business Council (PBC).

Facilitated by UK Aid, these awards are aimed at recognizing the efforts of the private employment sector in promoting women empowerment and helping women become valuable assets for their organizations while also encouraging other business to do the same.

EBM’s Executive Director, Shahzain Munir, accepted the award on behalf of theCompany.Speaking at the occasion, Shahzain said, “With women at the decision-making table, EBM is staying true to its commitment of promoting gender diversity.”



With women holding one-third of senior leadership positions, including the CEO, EBM not only supports women through gender-friendly policies, but also fosters a culture that encourages them to break the glass ceiling.

In addition to being recognized as one of the frontrunners for providing equal opportunities to women, EBM also won the top position at the “Best Place to Work Awards” in the FMCG Industry, earlier this year. The company thus continues to be recognized for its efforts for being a people-first organization.

