OctaFX named ‘Best Forex Broker Malaysia 2022’ at Global Banking and Finance Awards

AIA Financial Career Scheme 2020 will provide eligible candidates with comprehensive financial services training as well as vital financial support whilst undertaking the programme
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 September 2020 – AIA
Singapore today announced the creation of up to 500 new career opportunities,
in-depth training and financial support aimed at fresh graduates and mid-career
switchers, amid ongoing economic uncertainty and increasing unemployment as a
result of COVID-19. AIA’s Financial Career Scheme 2020 is a reinforcement of
the continued efforts by the government of Singapore to create and sustain job
opportunities for Singaporeans, as the number of retrenchments more than
doubled in the second quarter of this year[1].
Ms Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA
Singapore, said, “At a time when so many are impacted by
retrenchment or are struggling to find jobs, it is vital that we support
Singaporeans and permanent residents by creating sustainable and long-term career
opportunities.
“The
AIA Financial Career Scheme 2020 equips individuals with the skills and
necessary financial knowledge to pursue a new career path in the financial
services industry. By sharing our expertise and industry knowledge, candidates will
embark on fulfilling and successful careers, contributing to Singapore’s economic
future well beyond COVID-19,” she said.
A
strategic collaboration between AIA Singapore Private Limited (inclusive of its
wholly-owned subsidiary,
AIA Financial Advisers Private Limited) and AIA Group’s flagship asset management
company, AIA
Investment Management Private Limited (AIAIM),
the AIA Financial Career Scheme 2020 aims to provide support to individuals seeking
careers in Singapore’s financial services sector. Eligible candidates will
undertake soft and technical skills training to enhance their industry
employability, as well as receive financial support to sustain them whilst
enrolled in the programme. Financial support will be provided to qualifying
individuals across six financial allowance schemes, ranging from S$2,000 —
S$5,000 per month[2],
with a bonus earned upon successful completion of certain training modules.
“The programme is
designed to equip candidates with sound financial and investment knowledge,
which will enhance their employability as well as better serve the long-term
needs of their clients.” said Mr Cheong
Poh Kin, Chief Executive Officer of AIAIM.
Suitable
candidates who meet AIA’s requirements will be enrolled progressively over a
period from 15 September 2020 to
31 March 2021, where successful individuals will receive structured training over
an initial 10-month period leading to three certifications comprising:
1.
Associate
Financial Planner (AFPCM) / Associate Financial Consultant (AFC) certification,
as part of the AIA Premier[3]
Programme.
2.
Institute of Banking and Finance
(IBF) Level 1 certification.
3.
Foundation
Investment Certification accreditation by AIAIM.
After
the initial 10-month period, further training programmes will be offered over
the total two-year period based on individual candidate preferences and
development needs.
In
addition, all successful candidates enrolled in the programme will be assigned
a mentor who will partner and guide them toward successful completion of the
programme and potentially a rewarding career with AIA Singapore or AIA Financial
Advisers as an AIA Premier Consultant.
For
six consecutive years, the AIA Group has achieved the largest number of MDRT
members becoming the only multinational company in the world to have done so. We
also maintained our market leadership in agency distribution for six
consecutive years, with the largest number of MDRT registered members in
Singapore. Internationally recognised as the standard of excellence in life
insurance and financial services, AIA’s agency force represents the industry
pinnacle in professional knowledge, ethical conduct and outstanding client
service. AIA Singapore is also the Winner of The Insurance & Risk
Management Sector of the Singapore’s 100 leading graduate employers in 2019/2020
for three consecutive years.
Interested
candidates can contact us via this link and we will be in touch to share more
about the AIA Financial Career Scheme 2020, and how to build a rewarding career
with AIA Singapore or AIA Financial Advisers:
https://www.aia.com.sg/en/about-aia/careers/not-just-another-job.html
[2] Financial allowance is subject to terms and conditions and meeting certain sales
validation.
[3] AIA Premier
is a structured programme with a comprehensive training and support system to
groom new AIA Financial Services Consultants to achieve Million Dollar Round
Table (MDRT) within 2 years.
About AIA
AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the
“Group”) comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life
insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets in Asia-Pacific — wholly-owned
branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR[4], Thailand, Singapore,
Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South
Korea, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei, Macau SAR[5], New Zealand, a 99 per
cent subsidiary in Sri Lanka, and a 49 per cent joint venture in India.
The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more
than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in the Asia-Pacific region
(ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across
the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$291 billion as of 30 June
2020.
AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by
offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident
and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee
benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an
extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia-Pacific, AIA
serves the holders of more than 36 million individual policies and over 16
million participating members of group insurance schemes.
AIA
Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong
Limited under the stock code “1299” with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1)
traded on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: “AAGIY”).
About AIA Investment Management Private Limited
AIA Investment Management Private Limited (AIAIM) was
incorporated in Singapore in 2016 as the hub for regional investment management
and central trading for AIA. AIAIM holds
a Capital Markets Services Licence for Fund Management, and Dealing in Capital
Markets Products from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. As of 30 June 2020,
AIAIM manages around US$118.2 bn across asset classes and has 111 employees.
Since incorporation, AIAIM has built specialist teams to supporting and manage
asset classes across geographies, having strong research capabilities in
Equities, Fixed Income and Alternative Investments. AIAIM solely caters to AIA
and dedicate its investment resources to manage the assets of AIA.