Election Commission issues schedule of second phase local bodies elections in Sindh

HYDERABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan has issued the schedule of the second phase of local bodies elections in Sindh, according to which the date for submission of nomination papers has been extended by 4 days that is upto 15 June while elections will be held on 24 June.

The list of candidates will be announced on 16 June 2022 while scrutiny of nomination forms will be held on 17 to 19 June 2022. Appeals could be filed from 20 to 22 June and a decision on appeals would be issued on 25.

The final list of candidates will be announced on 27 and while candidates can withdraw nomination forms on 28 July. Elections of local bodies would be held on 24 July 2022 and the final elections would be announced on 28 July 2022.

