Employees of Revenue Dept. take out rally against inflation

HYDERABAD: All Revenue Sindh Employees Association took out a big rally from the opposite office of the Board of Revenue Shahbaz Building against ever-increasing inflation. Participants in rallies were chanting slogans against inflation.

While addressing rally All Revenue Sindh Employees Association president Syed Sardar Ali Shah, President Sindh Tapedar Association Noor Hussain Pitafi, Kashif, Farid Shaik, Amjad Ali Lashari, Tanvir Ahmed Mallah, Fahim Ahmed Tunio, Babar Ali Brohi, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Aziz Ahmed Soomro, Majid Ali Siyal, Abdul Majid Dawoodpoto, Syed Saleh Shah, Association Hyderabad President Riaz Ali Khoso, Asif Ali Shaikh, Nisar Chang and others said ever increasing price hike of consumer items has turned life of common man miserable.

They said the price hike of petrol, diesel, gas, electricity, and daily use items of meat, cereals, flour and medicines have so sky rocketed that the hearths of poor especially government employees were lying cold.

They said in such a situation people cannot even pay utility bills nor send their children to schools. They demanded to increase salaries of government employees to at least 100% and they should also be paid adhoc allowance which should be included in salaries.

